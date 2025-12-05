All offseason, I have been skeptical that the Reds are actually going to spend the money to land free agent slugger Kyle Schwarber.

However, the more I hear from the national media, the more I begin to believe they might actually have a chance.

On Friday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal went on MLB Network's Foul Territory and said the Reds are seriously trying to make it happen, and Schwarber has interest in signing with Cincinnati as well.

"They are trying with him," Rosenthal said. "In the end, it would seem they are going to get outbid. Some people at that point might say, 'see, it was never real.' It is real as far as their interest. And it is real as far as he is a guy from Middletown, Ohio, about a half hour north of Cincinnati. And he seems to be interested in them as well. But, can the Reds outbid the Phillies or whoever else might be on Kyle Schwarber? That remains to be seen."

The Reds are always rumored to be interested in different players during the offseason. However, I can’t remember another time when there has been this much smoke connecting a player of this magnitude to the Reds.

"Now, what is the scenario for him to sign with Cincinnati," Rosenthal continued. "Willing to take less money or deferrals, whatever the case might be. And willing to join a team who sees him as a guy who can help them grow, help their young players and become a great influence on them, and at the same time, want to play with Terry Francona."

Rosenthal went on to say that it's most likely Schwarber's last chance at a big contract and that he doesn't see the slugger actually signing with Cincinnati.

Regardless, it's reassuring that the Reds are in on a free agent of this magnitude, and they should pull out all the stops to make it happen.

"I don't see it happening, but I know the Reds actually want to make this happen."



The Reds interest in Kyle Schwarber is real, and he also seems to be interested, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/MgrpSolcdL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 5, 2025

