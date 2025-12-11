Kyle Schwarber Opens Up About Reds' Pitch in Free Agency

Although the Reds didn't ultimately land Kyle Schwarber, he came away impressed from Cincinnati's pitch.

He spoke to reporters on Wednesday after re-signing with the Philadelphia Phillies on a five year, $150 million deal.

“I was impressed," Schwarber told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Me and [my wife] Paige went down to Cincinnati, and we were able to sit down and have that conversation with them and hear them out. I would say that they were not pulling chains, and that they were wanting to try to get me to Cincinnati. There are things that you have to cover your bases and every aspect of it. We had those conversations, and I appreciate every conversation I had with every team.”

There were conflicting reports on what the Reds actually offered Schwarber. Jeff Passan on ESPN.com reported that they offered him a five-year, $125 million deal and were not willing to match what other teams were willing to offer. On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Cincinnati was willing to match Baltimore and Philly's five-year, $150 million offer

After missing out on Schwarber, the Reds will most likely shift their focus to the trade market to upgrade their offense rather than pursuing another big-name free agent.

