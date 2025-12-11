Kyle Schwarber Opens Up About Reds' Pitch in Free Agency
In this story:
Although the Reds didn't ultimately land Kyle Schwarber, he came away impressed from Cincinnati's pitch.
He spoke to reporters on Wednesday after re-signing with the Philadelphia Phillies on a five year, $150 million deal.
“I was impressed," Schwarber told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Me and [my wife] Paige went down to Cincinnati, and we were able to sit down and have that conversation with them and hear them out. I would say that they were not pulling chains, and that they were wanting to try to get me to Cincinnati. There are things that you have to cover your bases and every aspect of it. We had those conversations, and I appreciate every conversation I had with every team.”
There were conflicting reports on what the Reds actually offered Schwarber. Jeff Passan on ESPN.com reported that they offered him a five-year, $125 million deal and were not willing to match what other teams were willing to offer. On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Cincinnati was willing to match Baltimore and Philly's five-year, $150 million offer
After missing out on Schwarber, the Reds will most likely shift their focus to the trade market to upgrade their offense rather than pursuing another big-name free agent.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4