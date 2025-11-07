MLB Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Hunter Greene Trade Between Reds and Diamondbacks
Since the season has ended, Hunter Greene's name is one player that keeps getting brought up in trade rumors.
It feels highly unlikely that the Reds would trade Greene, being that he's in the prime of his career, still under team control through 2029, and he's on a team-friendly deal.
Arizona Diamondbacks writer Jack Sommers went on MLB Network's Foul Territory earlier this week and suggested a blockbuster trade between the Snakes and the Reds.
"Hunter Greene was put out there on an article by MLB.com as a potential trade candidate for the Reds to use to bolster their offense," Sommers said. "If you really want to go blockbuster, they could potentially trade Ketel Marte for Hunter Greene."
Marte signed a 6-year, $116,500,000 contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks and is not set to become a free agent until the 2032 season.
Marte's OPS the last three seasons have been .844, .932, .and .893. He also has 89 home runs over that time span. He would instantly improve Cincinnati's lineup and is a guy they could put right in the heart of the order.
Like I mentioned above, I find it highly unlikely that the Reds trade their ace, but if they were to explore it, Marte would be the kind of player you'd need to get back, plus possibly even a prospect as well.
You can watch the full clip below:
