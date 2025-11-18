MLB Analyst Suggests Reds Could Re-Sign Veteran Free Agent

Free agency has officially begun, and the Reds have had eight players enter free agency. Those eight players are Nick Martinez, Wade Miley, Emilio Pagan, Zack Littell, Austin Hays, Brent Suter, Miguel Andujar, and Scott Barlow.

MLB.com's Senior National Reporter Mark Feinsand chose one player for each team that he thinks could re-sign this winter.

For the Reds, that player is closer Emilio Pagan.

"Pagán had an outstanding season in 2025, saving 32 games while posting a 2.88 ERA in 70 appearances for Cincinnati," Feinsand wrote. "The closer has said he wants to return and “run it back” with the Reds in 2026, making this a reunion ready to happen."

The veteran reliever is expected to get 2 years, $22 million in free agency, according to ESPN.

The Reds have also shown interest in former Brewers and Yankees closer Devin Williams. If they don't re-sign Pagan, they will need someone to take over their closer role. Tony Santillan would be an option if they were to look from within the organization.

You can see his full list of players he thinks might re-sign here.

