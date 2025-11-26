MLB Analyst Suggests Reds Re-Sign Familiar Face

The Reds need to add more offensive firepower this offseason, but they'll also need to add to their bullpen.

The Athletic recently picked a deal for each MLB team that makes the most sense. For the Reds, that deal was bringing back closer Emilio Pagan.

"Pagán rebounded from an ugly first season in Cincinnati to save 32 games with a 2.88 ERA in 2025," The Athletic's Andy McCullough wrote. "Might as well run it back. I’m sure Reds fans would prefer to read about Kyle Schwarber making a triumphant return to his hometown. This is the best homecoming I can offer you."

Pagan is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. ESPN is projecting Pagan to get a deal for two years, $22 million.

“I love these guys. They know that," Pagán told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I would love to be with them and continue to help them get back to where this organization is winning championships.”

While Pagan would love to come back and the Reds would love to have him back, Cincinnati has a tight budget to work with.

It would be surprising to see them spend $22 million on a closer. It feels more likely they give someone like Tony Santillan a chance to win the role in spring training.

If the Reds are willing to spend that kind of money in free agency, it should be on a bat, not a relief pitcher.

You can see each team's best fit here.

