Reds Division Rival Reportedly Eyeing Top Free Agent

Free agency is here, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly trying to make a run at signing free agent designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

The Cincinnati native slashed .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a league-leading 56 home runs.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Pirates are interested in signing Schwarber after offering a five-year deal to free agent first baseman Josh Naylor before he ultimately decided to sign back with the Seattle Mariners.

"The demand for Schwarber is high, which is no surprise considering he won't get more than a five-year deal because of his age and positional inflexibility as a full-time designated hitter," Passan wrote.

Reds fans have been begging for Cincinnati's front office to find a way to sign Schwarber. The Reds struggled offensively in 2025, and a big reason was their lack of power. Signing Schwarber, who led the National League in home runs last year, would instantly give them the middle-of-the-order bat they've been looking for and give some added protection to guys like Elly De La Cruz.

It would be surprising to see Schwarber end up in Pittsburgh, but based on reports, it sounds like the Pirates are going to be more aggressive than they've ever been in free agency this offseason.

