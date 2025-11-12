Reds General Manager Brad Meador Hints at New Role for Spencer Steer in 2026

Spencer Steer is a key part of this Reds team and over the years, his versatility has been a plus. However, in 2025, he played primarily first base.

Steer played 117 games at first base, 10 games in left field, one game in right field, and was the designated hitter in 17 games.

He excelled at first base defensively, being named a finalist for the National League Gold Glove award with six Outs Above Average.

With Sal Stewart playing mostly first base after being called up, it appears the Reds will look to utilize Steer's versatility more in 2026.

“We’ve talked a bit about Spencer being able to move back to the outfield a little bit more," Meador told Charie Goldsmith at the GM Meetings. "Maybe more around second base. That’s something he likes to do. He enjoys doing it. He’s also so good at first base. How we add to our team may change some of that. We could move some guys around.”

While it's nice that Steer can play lots of positions, the only position at which he's a plus defender is first base.

The 27-year-old slashed .238/.312/.411 with 44 extra-base hits, including 21 home runs, last season.

Steer's defensive versatility gives the Reds options, but this certainly shouldn't be used as an excuse not to go out and acquire legitimate outfield talent in free agency or via a trade. The Reds cannot afford to simply run it back with much of the same roster.

