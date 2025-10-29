Inside The Reds

Reds Infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes Wins Prestigious Award For Third Time in Career

Hayes is one of the best infielders in Major League Baseball.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds third baseman third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes plays a ground ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernandez (8) in the second inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes plays a ground ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Enrique Hernandez (8) in the second inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes was named the Fielding Bible Award winner at third base.

"The Fielding Bible Awards pick just one player at each of the nine positions as the top fielder in MLB at that position -- they're not split up by league -- as well as one "multiposition" player, one overall Defensive Player of the Year and a Defensive Team of the Year," MLB.com's David Adler wrote.

Hayes came over to the Reds ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline. It's his third time winning the award, having also taken home the award in 2021 and 2023 while with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hayes is just the second Reds player to win the award and the first since Brandon Phillips won the award in 2008.

The 28-year-old was third in all of Major League Baseball with 21 Outs Above Average, trailing only Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bobby Witt Jr.

The veteran infielder appeared in 52 games with Cincinnati after the trade and slashed .234/.315/.342 with 10 extra-base hits.

Hayes is under team control through 2029.

You can see the full list of winners here.

