Reds Insider Shares Disappointing News Ahead of Free Agency

There has been speculation that Kyle Schwarber could be interested in signing with the Reds this offseason ever since he spoke to reporters earlier this summer.

“Being a baseball fan and growing up and watching Cincinnati baseball for your whole youth, that’s how you fall in love with baseball, I think it would draw your attention, right?”Schwarber said. “Being able to play for your childhood team is something that I think it’d be awesome.”

The Reds need offense and Schwarber would certainly be a bat they could insert in the middle of the order.

The Cincinnati native played in all 162 games for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025, slashing .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a career-high 56 home runs.

However, Reds beat writer Mark Sheldon seemed to shut down the idea on Wednesday morning when asked about it on The Stone Shields Show.

"I think it definitely drifts closer to fantasy land," Sheldon said. "The only thing I would say is if Schwarber felt very sentimental about coming to Cincinnati and playing for his hometown team, even for one season. Let's say hypothetically he doesn't get any offers he would like, and he is looking for a one-year pillow contract to go somewhere and reset the market next year. That is about the only way I see the Reds being in play."

It seems like the Reds once again don't have the budget to go spend big bucks in free agency and they'll look to acquire talent in the trade market.

You can listen to the full interview with Sheldon below:

