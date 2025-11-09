Inside The Reds

Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Makes Surprise Appearance at FC Cincinnati Match

This is cool.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott took part in FC Cincinnati's sword ritual before their playoff match against the Columbus Crew on Saturday evening.

FC Cincinnati defeated the Crew 2-1 to move on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Abbott had the best season of his career in 2025. The left-hander started a career-high 29 games for the Reds and had an ERA of 2.87. He was named a National League All-Star for the first time in his career.

The 26-year-old threw 166 1/3 innings, passing his previous season-high of 138 innings.

The Reds drafted Abbott in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia. He made his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers and pitched six shutout innings on June 5, 2023.

Abbott is under team control through 2029.

The Reds went 83-79 last season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.

You can see the team's post below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster


Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram


Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News