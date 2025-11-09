Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Makes Surprise Appearance at FC Cincinnati Match
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott took part in FC Cincinnati's sword ritual before their playoff match against the Columbus Crew on Saturday evening.
FC Cincinnati defeated the Crew 2-1 to move on to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Abbott had the best season of his career in 2025. The left-hander started a career-high 29 games for the Reds and had an ERA of 2.87. He was named a National League All-Star for the first time in his career.
The 26-year-old threw 166 1/3 innings, passing his previous season-high of 138 innings.
The Reds drafted Abbott in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia. He made his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers and pitched six shutout innings on June 5, 2023.
Abbott is under team control through 2029.
The Reds went 83-79 last season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.
You can see the team's post below:
