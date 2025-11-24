Reds Star Hunter Greene Has Relatable Message for Shedeur Sanders

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene this offseason.

We have heard publicly from Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall and manager Terry Francona, but Greene himself has not spoken publicly about any of the rumors.

On Sunday afternoon, after the Cleveland Browns beat the Las Vegas Raiders, Shedeur Sanders had a quote after the game that Greene seemed to like.

A lot of people want to see me fail and it ain't gonna happen," Sanders said.

Greene added that quote to his story on Instagram and added the comments, "say it louder for the ones in the back."

The comments clearly back Sanders, but they also feel directed at anyone pushing for a Greene trade this offseason, or anyone still doubting him.

The 26-year-old can relate to the young quarterback because he was on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 17-year-old. He went on to be drafted second overall by the Reds in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA, a WHIP of 0.94, and 132 strikeouts over 19 starts and 107 2/3 innings in 2025.

Despite the trade rumors, it would be silly to trade Greene. He is on a team-friendly deal and under team control through the 2029 season.

You can see his story below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



