Reds Star Hunter Greene Helps Support Young Athletes With Generous Donation
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene is helping kids in need this holiday season by giving away free cleats to kids in Southern California.
"With the government shutdown looming, holidays, various leagues and high school baseball around the corner, I've got the baseball community covered in SoCal for free baseball cleats (Value $125 pair) (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)," Greene posted on X. "Sizes 9-15 METAL SPIKES ONLY. Send your representative to my wearhouse for a scheduled pickup between 7am-6pm. (No shipping) Proof of player will be required. DM here to my community service team in LA and they will respond."
This is a classy gesture by Greene, giving back to the community in his home state of California.
The 26-year-old went 7-4 with a 2.76 and 132 strikeouts in 19 starts this season. The Reds went 83-79 and made their first postseason appearance since 2020 and just their second since 2013.
You can see Greene's full post below:
