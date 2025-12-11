Report: Elly De La Cruz's World Baseball Classic Status Takes Surprise Turn

There are multiple reports out on Thursday afternoon that Elly De La Cruz may not be playing in the World Baseball Classic after all because did not get permission from the Reds

"There are reports that Elly De La Cruz may not have received 'permission' from the Reds to play in the 2026 World Baseball Classic," Shawn Spradling wrote on X. "ML/WBC posted about his participation in the tournament on Tuesday. It appears that post have since be deleted."

It appears that the Reds deleted their post about De La Cruz participating in the tournament as well.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall appeared on the Reds Hot Stove in November and revealed De La Cruz played the second half of the season with a partially torn quad.

"Toward the end of July, he was dealing with a partially torn quad,"Krall said. "He has been rehabbing. He was at the ballpark today. He has been rehabbing this whole offseason. To his credit, he played every day. He tried to grind through it. He tried to play through it."

It wouldn't surprise me if this is the reason the Reds wouldn't want their superstar shortstop participating.

The Reds have yet to comment on this.

Reds deleted their post about Elly, too.



Would be an odd move. Elly deserves to represent his country if he wants. https://t.co/ZgJFVHw4cx — Bryce Spalding (@bryce_spalding) December 11, 2025

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



