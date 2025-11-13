Veteran Free Agent Voices Interest in Signing With Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds need more firepower on offense. That should be one of their highest priorities this offseason.

However, it feels unlikely that the Reds have the budget to go out and sign players like Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso.

Free agent Justin Turner recently expressed his desire to play for Reds manager Terry Francona.

"I've always wanted to play for Terry Francona," Turner told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer.

Turner appeared in 80 games for the Chicago Cubs during the 2025 season, slashing .219/.288/.314 with 10 extra-base hits. He still hits lefties relatively well. He had an OPS of .759 against left-handed pitching last season compared to just a .387 OPS against right-handers.

Turner has had a fantastic career, playing across 17 seasons for seven different teams. He'd had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and Seattle Mariners.

The veteran is known for being a fantastic teammate. It would only make sense for the Reds to pursue Turner if the contract comes at a low cost. In that scenario, he could slide into a role similar to the one Santiago Espinal filled.

While Turner would like to become a Red, I'd be surprised to see it happen.

