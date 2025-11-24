Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Pitcher on New Deal

After designating him for assignment last week, the Cincinnati Reds announced on Monday that they have re-signed pitcher Carson Spiers to a minor league deal with a non-roster invitation to Major League camp.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in late July.

Spiers, 28, appeared in just three games for the Reds last season, giving up nine runs on 13 hits in 13 1/3 innings.

In three seasons, Spiers has posted a 5.69 ERA in 29 games with the Reds. He has been used out of the bullpen as well as a back-of-the-rotation starter at times.

The veteran pitcher signed with the Reds as a free agent out of Clemson in 2020, when the MLB draft was shortened from 40 rounds to just five because of COVID.

Spiers is a good pitcher to have in your organization and adds to Cincinnati's pitching depth. It's unlikely he will be ready to pitch during spring training, but he should be ready to start a rehab assignment at some point during the 2026 season.

You can see the team's announcement below:

The #Reds today signed RHP Carson Spiers to a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to Major League camp. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 24, 2025

