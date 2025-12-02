Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Target Signs With Mets

Cincinnati Reds free agent target Devin Williams is in agreement on a three-year deal with the New York Mets for more than $50 million, according to Jeff Passan.

In early November, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Cincinnati Reds had shown interest in the free agent closer. Bob Nightengale also reported that the Reds had met with his representatives.

The 31-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career. After being traded to the New York Yankees last offseason, Williams appeared in 67 games for New York during the 2025 season. He struggled with an ERA of 4.79, the highest of his career.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall was asked earlier this offseason about their possible interest in Williams.

"I’m not going to comment on anybody, but we have to rebuild our bullpen and bring guys in,”Krall told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. “So there’s interest in a lot of different guys."

It never felt like the Reds were actually going to spend that type of money on a closer. If they're willing to spend money in free agency, it should be on a bat.

Reliever Devin Williams and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year contract that guarantees more than $50 million, sources tell ESPN.



First on the agreement was @WillSammon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2025

