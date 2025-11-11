Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Opts Out of Deal With Phillies
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Harrison Bader opted out of his one-year, $10 million mutual option with the Philadelphia Phillies last week.
Bader has played for six teams over the last four seasons. He played in 14 games with the Reds during the 2023 season, going 5-34 with an extra-base hit and three stolen bases.
He spent the 2025 season with the Phillies and slashed .305/.361/.463 with 17 extra-base hits and three stolen bases.
Bader has always been one of the better defensive center fielders in the game. In just 50 games, he had seven Outs Above Average.
The 31-year-old was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut on July 25, 2017, and went 1-4.
The Reds are looking for outfield depth and someone who can play center field behind TJ Friedl. Bader could be someone who makes sense in that role, but he might be too expensive for their budget.
