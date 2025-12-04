Reds Make First Move in Free Agency, Signing Familiar Face to New Deal

The Cincinnati Reds have re-signed Emilio Pagán to a two-year, $20 million deal, pending a physical, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans.

The deal includes an opt-out after the first year.

The Reds went 83-79 in 2025 and made the postseason for the first time since 2020. While upgrading the offense remains a priority, Cincinnati also entered the offseason needing to rebuild a bullpen that saw Brent Suter, Scott Barlow, and Emilio Pagán all reach free agency. Now, with Pagán back in the fold as their closer, the Reds have taken an important first step toward doing just that.

Pagan is coming off a fantastic season with Cincinnati, pitching in a career-high 70 games, while saving a career-high 32 games with an ERA of just 2.88.

Earlier this offseason, Reds President of Baseball Operations spoke about the possibility of Pagan returning.

“I don’t want to say yes or no. I don’t know,”Krall said. “I loved Emilio. He was great for our club. I would absolutely be open to bringing him back. It just depends on how everything fits together.”

Two years, $20 million is a good chunk of money for the Reds to shell out for a closer. You can't help but wonder if this still leaves them with enough money to try to sign free-agent slugger Kyle Schwarber.

You can read The Athletic's full story here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



