Reds Make First Move in Free Agency, Signing Familiar Face to New Deal
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds have re-signed Emilio Pagán to a two-year, $20 million deal, pending a physical, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans.
The deal includes an opt-out after the first year.
The Reds went 83-79 in 2025 and made the postseason for the first time since 2020. While upgrading the offense remains a priority, Cincinnati also entered the offseason needing to rebuild a bullpen that saw Brent Suter, Scott Barlow, and Emilio Pagán all reach free agency. Now, with Pagán back in the fold as their closer, the Reds have taken an important first step toward doing just that.
Pagan is coming off a fantastic season with Cincinnati, pitching in a career-high 70 games, while saving a career-high 32 games with an ERA of just 2.88.
Earlier this offseason, Reds President of Baseball Operations spoke about the possibility of Pagan returning.
“I don’t want to say yes or no. I don’t know,”Krall said. “I loved Emilio. He was great for our club. I would absolutely be open to bringing him back. It just depends on how everything fits together.”
Two years, $20 million is a good chunk of money for the Reds to shell out for a closer. You can't help but wonder if this still leaves them with enough money to try to sign free-agent slugger Kyle Schwarber.
