Yankees' Arms Voice Displeasure With New Extra Innings Rule: 'It's Not Real Baseball'

NEW YORK – Yankees' right-hander Chad Green had barely settled in on the rubber Tuesday night and his squad was already down 1-0.

The reliever made an appearance as an opener in the Bombers' Summer Camp intrasquad, starting out the first inning with the ball in his hand as Mike Tauchman stepped into the box to lead off the practice game.

Instead of dialing in and focusing solely on the hitter, Green was met with Tyler Wade at second base before he had even thrown a pitch.

New York elected to give MLB's new extra-inning rule a whirl on Tuesday, placing a runner on second base at the start of every inning pitched by a hurler that typically appears out of the bullpen. Hence, Green was forced to hold a speedster on in scoring position before he had come set for the first time – simulating a scenario the Yankees will surely run into this summer where a tied ballgame extends past regulation.

"I'm personally not a fan of it just because I don't know who wants to pitch with a runner on second and nobody out in an extra-inning game," Green explained. "It’s not something that you necessarily look forward to when you’re about to run out there."

Sounds like a justified take from a pitcher, throwing in a high-leverage spot, forced to adjust to a leadoff double that never actually occurred.

So, how would this new rule have played out if the first inning of Tuesday's intrasquad was the 10th frame of a ballgame this season.

Tauchman was erased quickly, popping up to third base as the outfielder attempted to bunt Wade over to third via the sacrifice. As the inning's second hitter stepped in, however, Wade's lead at second base grew.

On a pitch low in the zone – and as Gary Sánchez swung and missed – the utilityman broke for third, drawing a throw from Kyle Higashioka behind the plate. Much to Green's chagrin, Gio Urshela couldn't come up with it at the hot corner, sending the ball down the left-field line and allowing Wade to trot home.

This was just an intrasquad, a chance for Green and his cohorts out of New York's elite 'pen to begin acclimating themselves with the new norm. Then again, imagine if this came in the bottom of the 10th inning in a playoff game. One errant throw and if the Yankees were on the road, the ballgame would've been over just like that.

Green stayed reserved in his post-intrasquad presser, addressing the rule put in place for this season by adding simply, "it's not something I necessarily enjoy."

Others who toed the rubber on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium were far more blunt with voicing their displeasure.

Southpaw Jordan Montgomery – who threw three-plus innings for the opposing squad – called the new rule "horrible." Veteran right-hander Adam Ottavino took it a step further.

"It’s not real baseball," he said, stating candidly that he doesn't like the new rule at all. "We’ll get used to it, but I don’t particularly like having a runner out there that hasn’t earned to be out there. So it’s not my favorite rule to be honest."

Ottavino makes a valid point. Relievers are used to coming into games and inheriting runners all over the base paths. In fact, their very job as reliable late-inning relievers is to extinguish any and all types of rallies, even the ones as tricky as a bases loaded pickle with nobody out.

Placing what very well could be the winning run just 180 feet from home plate, however, is another story. Even more so when that runner didn't do anything at the plate to earn a trip halfway around the bases.

Tyler Wade held on by Gleyber Torres at second base to start out an inning on Tuesday as the Yankees test out MLB's new extra innings rule. New York Yankees

For argument's sake, enter skipper Aaron Boone.

"I think I'm okay with the rules for this year, I certainly understand and I'm on board with it," he said earlier at Yankees' Summer Camp. "I'm on board with it as far as, you know, staying away from that enormously long game that every now and then happens. I think that's a good thing for this year."

The change will certainly foster excitement right out of the gate after regulation. It no longer takes a blast over the wall to win it in extras – a team that can effectively manufacture runs can steal a victory in a matter of moments. For the baseball purists out there, restless after the addition of a universal designated hitter, the strategy of bunting, base running and making effective substitutions with the game on the line is sure to be refreshing.

Plus, from a pace of play perspective, it's a marvelous change. It would take even more of a ridiculous back and forth to keep a contest going deep into extra innings.

That said, it's easy to comprehend why Ottavino and his fellow residents of the Yankees' bullpen aren't thrilled. One person in the ballpark gets the short end of the stick and that's the pitcher taking the mound.

As Ottavino explained, he now needs to worry about the bunt and the steal, all the while preventing the hitter at the plate from poking a ball past the infield, sending the runner scampering home.

His plan for this season in that situation? Focus on the strikeout. It just so happens getting hitters to swing and miss is something he's quite good at. Besides, if any pitching staff can overcome a new standard that makes their job this much tougher, it's this group in pinstripes.

"I think we have a great staff overall," Ottavino said. "I know this year is going to be shaped a little different because of the shortened season. I feel like we’re going to be able to utilize everybody and we are deeper than most teams so I do think that’s an advantage in any length of a season but especially in a year like this."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees