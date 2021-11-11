Was Danny Green Coming Off 76ers' Bench Temporary?

The Philadelphia 76ers have had to shake up their starting lineup more often than not lately. As several members of the roster have been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol along with others suffering minor physical setbacks, the Sixers have been short-handed for some time.

On Tuesday, the situation was no different. As the Sixers geared up for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Philly trotted out an unlikely starting lineup that didn't include Danny Green, who made his return on Monday night after missing three games.

Many have speculated that at some point, Green might start seeing minutes off the bench as younger prospects such as Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle continue to show improvement. Therefore, some believed that Green being left out of the starting lineup on Tuesday might've been a glimpse into the future.

However, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers rejected that notion as he made it clear that the veteran forward is simply on a minutes restriction after dealing with hamstring tightness over the past week.

"Minutes," said Rivers, when asked about why Green came off the bench instead of starting on Tuesday night against Milwaukee. "We went over the number by eight minutes. Danny kept saying he was good."

On Tuesday, Green played for roughly 29 minutes in the loss against the Bucks. During his time on the court, Green shot 3-9 from the field and collected nine points.

Whether Green will continue to come off the bench once again on Thursday or not is unclear. Still, it seems like the idea that Green will begin coming off the bench when the Sixers get healthy is currently far-fetched as the veteran sharpshooter is simply on a minutes restriction for the time being.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.