Was Danny Green Coming Off 76ers' Bench Temporary?

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    76ers: Was Danny Green Coming Off the Bench Temporary?
    Publish date:

    76ers: Was Danny Green Coming Off the Bench Temporary?

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers have had to shake up their starting lineup more often than not lately. As several members of the roster have been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol along with others suffering minor physical setbacks, the Sixers have been short-handed for some time.

    On Tuesday, the situation was no different. As the Sixers geared up for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Philly trotted out an unlikely starting lineup that didn't include Danny Green, who made his return on Monday night after missing three games.

    Many have speculated that at some point, Green might start seeing minutes off the bench as younger prospects such as Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle continue to show improvement. Therefore, some believed that Green being left out of the starting lineup on Tuesday might've been a glimpse into the future.

    Read More

    However, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers rejected that notion as he made it clear that the veteran forward is simply on a minutes restriction after dealing with hamstring tightness over the past week.

    "Minutes," said Rivers, when asked about why Green came off the bench instead of starting on Tuesday night against Milwaukee. "We went over the number by eight minutes. Danny kept saying he was good."

    On Tuesday, Green played for roughly 29 minutes in the loss against the Bucks. During his time on the court, Green shot 3-9 from the field and collected nine points. 

    Whether Green will continue to come off the bench once again on Thursday or not is unclear. Still, it seems like the idea that Green will begin coming off the bench when the Sixers get healthy is currently far-fetched as the veteran sharpshooter is simply on a minutes restriction for the time being.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17122123_168388689_lowres
    News

    Was Danny Green Coming Off 76ers' Bench Temporary?

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17109031_168388689_lowres
    News

    Seth Curry Questionable vs. Raptors on Thursday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17126315_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Playing Against Bucks' Jrue Holiday

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15609720_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Tobias Harris Could Return for Sixers vs. Raptors Matchup

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17046817_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Doc Rivers Has an Encouraging Update Regarding Tobias Harris

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_14009418_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: There's Belief Simmons Could Stay in Philly Past the Deadline

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17126310_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers, Niang Assess Paul Reed's Defensive Effort vs. Bucks

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_17127578_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers' Respectable Effort vs. Bucks Didn't Surprise Doc Rivers

    Nov 10, 2021