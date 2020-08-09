AllCavs
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle compares Luka Doncic to Larry Bird and Jason Kidd

Cameron Fields

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the type of player who makes people marvel at his greatness.

Doncic had one of his best career games Saturday night in the Mavericks' overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored 36 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished a career-high 19 assists. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo called Doncic "one of the most talented guys I've ever played against," according to USA TODAY's Matt Eppers. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young praised Doncic's performance, too. And while coach Rick Carlisle is no stranger to Doncic's skill set, he compared his young star to two of the best playmakers in NBA history. 

"He knows where everybody is not only on offense, but defense," Carlisle told reporters after the game, per Bleacher Report's Blake Schuster. "That's the sign of a savant-type guy. I've played with Larry Bird, he could see everything like that. I had the privilege of coaching Jason Kidd ... Luka is in that same mold."

Comparing Doncic to Bird is no exaggeration. The two players' skill sets are eerily similar, with Bird being one of the best passers ever as well as a quality rebounder. Of course, Bird's accomplishments as a scorer are greater than Doncic's. Bird is No. 3 on the Celtics' all-time leading scorers list, and he is No. 34 on the league's all-time list. 

But there's reason to believe Doncic could be viewed in the same breadth as Bird by the time his career is finished. 

A finalist for the Most Improved Player award, Doncic has set new career-highs this season in points per game (29.1), rebounds per game (9.5) and assists per game (8.9). 

The Mavericks will play the Utah Jazz on Monday at 3 p.m. ET on NBA TV. 

