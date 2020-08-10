AllCavs
Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sam Amico

The NBA's return has done nothing to boost the ratings for the once-popular shows that discuss the league, as detailed in a report from Bobby Burack of OutKick.

"Sports are back, and the ratings remain alarmingly low," Burack wrote.

Burack used ESPN programs such as PTI, First Take, Around the Horn and The Jump as examples of a major ratings decline for shows that primarily discuss the NBA. (The Jump is devoted exclusively to the NBA.)

"It’s early, but this start is concerning," Burack wrote. "Remember, the NBA is the most discussed league on many of these shows. Particularly First Take, which, Thursday, spent its entire two hours on the league’s return. The NBA put its stars out front for next-day conversation. LeBron James vs. Kawhi Leonard, Lakers vs. Clippers, Zion Williamson. None of it mattered."

Dating from the start of the season, ratings for broadcasts of NBA games have nosedived to levels perhaps not seen since the 1970s.

Twenty-two teams are resuming the season in Orlando, with many of the games being carried by national network partners ESPN/ABC and TNT.

Ratings were already suffering prior to the hiatus in March, according to a late February report from Sports Business Daily.

National television viewership for NBA games had nosedived 12 percent since the end of the season compared to 2018-19, per the Sports Business Daily story.

At the time, ABC ratings were down a whopping 16 percent, and that's the network that carries the Finals. "ABC, in particular, was hurt by lower numbers on Christmas and a slower start for its Saturday night slate," Sports Business Daily reported.

Meanwhile, TNT viewership was down 13 percent and ESPN was down 10 percent. 

Industry insiders say viewership is a major concern despite the numbers being somewhat influenced by fans who may watch on streaming services.

