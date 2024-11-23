Spurs Starter, Saturday, November 23, 2024: Spurs Host Annual 'Season of Giving' Dinner
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to face off against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday evening at Frost Bank Center, but earlier in the week, the Silver & Black hosted a different kind of event for families in the San Antonio community.
In partnership with San Antonio Food Bank and H-E-B, the Spurs planned a holiday dinner at Frost Bank Center where players, staff volunteers and the Spurs Coyote served families, followed by photos and free throw shots on the court.
Each family also went home with a full Thanksgiving meal kit, per a team release.
The event was the second one of the team's "Season of Giving," which serves as way for the Spurs to give back to schools and families who regularly support them. A few other events planned throughout December include Elf Louise Special Deliveries and a Christmas tree giveaway.
1. READ: AFTER 2-WAY DEAL, RILEY MINIX HAS 'NOTHING LEFT TO PROVE"
Whether it be Riley the basketball player or Riley the person, Minix has more than earned his shot in the NBA, and playing for the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way deal isn't something he takes lightly.
2. READ: STEPHON CASTLE EXACTLY WHAT SPURS NEEDED
On Thursday night against the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle proved why he was worthy of being the No. 4 pick.
3. WATCH: WHAT WOULD A NEW ERA LOOK LIKE IN SAN ANTONIO?
With reports surfacing this morning of a planned revitalization of downtown San Antonio, how much would the Spurs benefit from a new home, and what might it look like?
Home vs. Warriors. 7:30 p.m. Central.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the regular season.
- The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
- Everything Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
- Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
- Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
- Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season
- Chris Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
- Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
- Wembanyama 'Working on Fundamentals' Ahead of Sophomore Year
- Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
- Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvemen
- Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility and 'Own Pace'
- Wembanyama Sets Next Big Goal: Elevating His Spurs Teammates
- Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
- Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
- Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
- Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
- Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
- Zach Collins 'Feeling Great' After Shoulder Surgery
- Harrison Barnes Speaks on Young Spurs' Winning Mentality
- Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
- Keldon Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
- Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
- How Can Sandro Mamukelashvili Earn Rotational Minutes?
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- NBA Admits Refs Missed Calls on Game-Winning Shots From Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle
- Los Angeles Lakers Getting a Statue of Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley
- There Is One Major Glitch With WBD-ESPN Deal to License ‘Inside the NBA’
- Julius Randle Drains Buzzer Beater to Complete T-Wolves' Epic Comeback Over Suns
- NBA In-Season Tournament Prize Pool: How Much Do the Winners Get?
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
"The Spurs mean everything to San Antonio. People appreciate what we do. And it’s not only because we’re a basketball team ... it has to do with the way we carry ourselves and the way we’ve been winning ball games so long. People appreciate the work we put in. You never really hear about anyone being in trouble or anything, so the people feel proud here. It means a lot.”- Devin Brown on the Spurs in San Antonio
November 23, 1974: Malik Rose was born in Philadelphia.
