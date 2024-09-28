Spurs Starter, Saturday, September 28, 2024: Spurs Announce Free Silver & Black Scrimmage
Happy Saturday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
The season is just about underway in San Antonio, with Media Day set for Monday and training camp to follow, but after the preseason kicks off, the Spurs are giving fans another chance to watch them during their annual Silver & Black Open Scrimmage.
The free event, which will feature San Antonio's roster split into two teams, will have four 10-minute quarters in a low-stakes showcase. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. Central.
“We know San Antonio looks forward to this special fan-focused event each year," Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President of Brand Engagement Becky Kimbro said, "and we cherish the opportunity to get all our most loyal fans into the arena to build momentum and excitement for our team before season tipoff."
Some additional specs are below, detailing how fans can claim their free tickets:
- Join the new Official Spurs Fan Club presented by Netspend and enter to win at Spurs.com/OpenScrimmage or by texting SCRIMMAGE to 210-444-5940
- Both new and existing Fan Club members will need to enter to win through the above link
- Deadline to enter is Sunday, Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.
- Each fan is eligible to win up to four free tickets while supplies last
- Winners will be notified by Monday, Oct. 7
- Winners must claim their tickets within 72 hours of notification; if not, new winners will be selected
- All tickets are General Admission seating and cannot be transferred or resold.
Now, here are some headlines.
THE NEWS
Spurs guard Devin Vassell is expected to miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season as he recovers from a foot injury. According to a team update released on Friday, Vassell is participating in non-contact basketball activities but won’t be available for the opener.
Read the full story at the link above.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is gearing up for his second NBA season, and with all the hype still surrounding him, the value of his trading cards is still going up.
Read the full story at the link above.
The San Antonio Spurs had a homecoming celebration at their home arena and Victor Wembanyama addressed the fans and gave them hope for a big season.
Read the full story at the link above.
THE SCHEDULE
There are 24 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“When our assists lead to baskets, that's us playing our best, and we begin knocking down shots.”- Tim Duncan
THE CLOSER
