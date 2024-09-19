Spurs Starter, Thursday, September 19, 2024: Victor Wembanyama Makes Topps Hobby Night Appearance
Happy Thursday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama made a special appearance in San Antonio over the weekend, giving fans a chance to meet him and unpack some potentially valuable cards.
The event — Topps Hobby Rip Night — came shortly after new chrome cards featuring the 20-year-old star were announced. And while the extremely rare one, a dual-autographed card with LeBron Hames, wasn't found that night, it remains out there.
Now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA CRACKS TOP 5 NBA BIG MAN LIST
As he enters his second season, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is poised for a significant leap forward.
2. WATCH: HOW HAS WEMBANYAMA CHANGED THE NBA'S DYNAMIC?
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama proved he'll be worth the hype on the basketball court, but off it, he's also made waves, according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to find out more:
3. READ: WHO WOULD SPURS PROTECT IN EXPANSION DRAFT?
The San Antonio Spurs won't have to worry about this for a little while longer according to Adam Silver, but if an NBA expansion were to happen, which eight players would be protected and why?
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
- Stephon Castle Knows Winning, Now Has Chance To Keep At It
- Who Would Spurs Protect in NBA Expansion Draft?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
- Harrison Ingram's Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024
THE SCHEDULE
There are 33 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
THE CLOSER
