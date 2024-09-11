Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Wednesday, September 11, 2024: Patriot Day Remembrance

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Matt Guzman

The 9/11 Tribute of Lights rise above New York City skyline honoring the victims from 23 years ago seen from the roof of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
In this story:

Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans — welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.

Today is Sept. 11, also known as Patriot Day, which honors all of the victims who lost their lives 23 years ago during the attacks on the World Trade Center and beyond. On this day, teams across the NBA take time to remember them, as well as the first responders who risked their lives in the aftermath.

The San Antonio Spurs were no exception.

As we move forward in remembrance, here are some other team-centric headlines:

THE NEWS

1. READ: DEMAR DEROZAN VOCALIZES SUPPORT FOR WEMBANYAMA-SPURS PAIRING

Former San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan says Victor Wembanyama’s time in San Antonio with Popovich will be ‘huge’ for the young star’s development.

2. READ: JAMAREE BOUYEA COULD BE BRIDGE BETWEEN AUSTIN, SAN ANTONIO TALENT

Summer League standout Jamaree Bouyea enters training camp looking to solidify his two-way contract with the Spurs. He's an exception, but to him, that isn't something to shy away from.

3. READ: WHO WILL SPURS' MOST-IMPACTFUL SHARPSHOOTER BE NEXT SEASON?

Between two veteran additions and an already established 3-point scorer, the San Antonio Spurs could improve from behind the arc.

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots over New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the first half.
Mar 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots over New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

THE DRAFT

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez

Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

THE SCHEDULE

There are 41 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

Published
