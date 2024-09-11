Spurs Starter, Wednesday, September 11, 2024: Patriot Day Remembrance
Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans — welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
Today is Sept. 11, also known as Patriot Day, which honors all of the victims who lost their lives 23 years ago during the attacks on the World Trade Center and beyond. On this day, teams across the NBA take time to remember them, as well as the first responders who risked their lives in the aftermath.
The San Antonio Spurs were no exception.
As we move forward in remembrance, here are some other team-centric headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: DEMAR DEROZAN VOCALIZES SUPPORT FOR WEMBANYAMA-SPURS PAIRING
Former San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan says Victor Wembanyama’s time in San Antonio with Popovich will be ‘huge’ for the young star’s development.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: JAMAREE BOUYEA COULD BE BRIDGE BETWEEN AUSTIN, SAN ANTONIO TALENT
Summer League standout Jamaree Bouyea enters training camp looking to solidify his two-way contract with the Spurs. He's an exception, but to him, that isn't something to shy away from.
Read the full story at the link above.
3. READ: WHO WILL SPURS' MOST-IMPACTFUL SHARPSHOOTER BE NEXT SEASON?
Between two veteran additions and an already established 3-point scorer, the San Antonio Spurs could improve from behind the arc.
Read the full story at the link above.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
- Stephon Castle Knows Winning, Now Has Chance To Keep At It
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
- Harrison Ingram's Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024
THE SCHEDULE
There are 41 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- MPJ Sends Message to Lakers Player On Instagram
- Trae Young Names NBA's Current Top-5 Shooters
- Tristan Thompson Re-Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers
- Austin Reaves Releases 2nd Signature Shoe
- Dwight Howard To Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
THE CLOSER
Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here