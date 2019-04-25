The Miami Dolphins have undergone a complete transformation heading into 2019 after ending the 2018 season with a 7–9 record.

The Dolphins traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans, getting a 2020 fourth round pick and a seventh round pick in this year's draft in exchange. Miami also hired Brian Flores to serve as the team's new head coach.

With holes up and down the roster, the Dolphins make a great target for teams looking to trade up from the 20s, as this draft is an opportunity to collect as much talent as possible.

During last year's draft, Miami selected safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th-overall pick.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Dolphins hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 13 (No. 13 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 48 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 78 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 116 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 151 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 233 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 234 overall)

See every NFL team's 2019 picks by clicking the links below.

