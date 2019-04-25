Detroit Lions NFL Draft Picks: 2019 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Lions use their picks in the 2019 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Emily Caron
April 25, 2019

The Lions are coming off of their first losing season since 2015, posting a 6–10 record in 2018 and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Detroit took Arkansas center Frank Ragnow with its first selection in last year's draft but it was the team's second selection, Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson, who really broke out during his rookie season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and Johnson will look to lead the Lions to a winning season this year as Detroit tries to rebound from a disappointing 2018. (Check out draft needs for all 32 teams.)

We're breaking down each of the Lions' selections in this year's NFL draft—including grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit—as well as providing a full list of Detroit's picks, which will be updated as the draft continues. 

Lions picks:

Round 1, Pick 8 (No. 8 overall)

Round 2, Pick 11 (No. 43 overall)

Round 3, Pick 25 (No. 88 overall)

Round 4, Pick 9 (No. 111 overall)

Round 5, Pick 8 (No. 146 overall)

Round 6, Pick 11 (No. 184 overall)

Round 6, Pick 32 (No. 204 overall)

Round 7, Pick 10 (No. 224 overall)

Round 7, Pick 15 (No. 229 overall)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message