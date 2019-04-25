Los Angeles Rams NFL Draft Picks: 2019 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Rams use their picks in the 2019 NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 15, 2019

The Los Angeles Rams were just one win away from ending the 2018 season with the Lombardi Trophy in hand.

Despite being one of the most explosive offenses all year, the Rams put up just three points in a 13–3 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. With Josh Rosen healthy and a number of capable pass-catchers, Sean McVay will likely turn his attention to a depleted offensive line heading into 2019. Los Angeles lost two of their most consistent offensive linemen, including Roger Saffold, in free agency. How Los Angeles adjusts may have implications for one of the league's best offenses.

During last year's draft, the Rams selected offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom out of TCU with the No. 89 overall pick.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Rams hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 31 (No. 31 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 94 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 99 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 133 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 169 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 203 overall)
 
Round 7, Pick (No. 251 overall)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message