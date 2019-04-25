The Los Angeles Rams were just one win away from ending the 2018 season with the Lombardi Trophy in hand.

Despite being one of the most explosive offenses all year, the Rams put up just three points in a 13–3 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. With Josh Rosen healthy and a number of capable pass-catchers, Sean McVay will likely turn his attention to a depleted offensive line heading into 2019. Los Angeles lost two of their most consistent offensive linemen, including Roger Saffold, in free agency. How Los Angeles adjusts may have implications for one of the league's best offenses.

During last year's draft, the Rams selected offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom out of TCU with the No. 89 overall pick.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Rams hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 31 (No. 31 overall)