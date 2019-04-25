The Washington Redskins missed the postseason for the third straight season in 2018 after finishing with a 7–9 record.

It was the Redskins' first season without quarterback Kirk Cousins since 2011, as he joined the Vikings in the offseason as a free agent.

The team started 6–3, but lost four straight games after losing quarterback Alex Smith to a leg injury in Week 11. Following Smith's departure, Washington turned to Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Redskins hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 15 (No. 15 overall)

Round 2, Pick 14 (No. 46 overall):

Round 3, Pick 13 (No. 76 overall):

Round 3, Pick 33 (No. 96 overall):

Round 5, Pick 15 (No. 153 overall):

Round 5, Pick 35 (No. 173 overall):

Round 6, Pick 34 (No. 206 overall):

Round 7, Pick 13 (No. 227 overall):

Round 7, Pick 39 (No. 253 overall):