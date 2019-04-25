Washington Redskins NFL Draft Picks: 2019 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Redskins use their picks in the 2019 NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 25, 2019

The Washington Redskins missed the postseason for the third straight season in 2018 after finishing with a 7–9 record.

It was the Redskins' first season without quarterback Kirk Cousins since 2011, as he joined the Vikings in the offseason as a free agent.

The team started 6–3, but lost four straight games after losing quarterback Alex Smith to a leg injury in Week 11. Following Smith's departure, Washington turned to Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Redskins hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 15 (No. 15 overall)

Round 2, Pick 14 (No. 46 overall): 

Round 3, Pick 13 (No. 76 overall): 

Round 3, Pick 33 (No. 96 overall): 

Round 5, Pick 15 (No. 153 overall): 

Round 5, Pick 35 (No. 173 overall): 

Round 6, Pick 34 (No. 206 overall): 

Round 7, Pick 13 (No. 227 overall): 

Round 7, Pick 39 (No. 253 overall): 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message