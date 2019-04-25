Buffalo Bills NFL Draft Picks: 2019 Round-by-Round Results, Grades

How will the Bills use their picks in the 2019 NFL draft? We're breaking down every selection below.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 25, 2019

The Buffalo Bills finished the 2018 season 6–10, taking a step backafter making their first playoff appearance in 18 years in 2017. 

Nathan Peterman started the season in disasterous fashion, and while rookie first-rounder Josh Allen made plays with his legs, he had the second-lowest passing grade among rookie quarterbacks. The Bills turned to free agency to provide Allen with some help at wide receiver, and the team will likely use the draft as an opportunity to tie up some loose ends. 

In the 2018 draft, the Bills selected Allen with the seventh-overall pick.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below, including grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit. (Check out draft needs for all 32 teams.)

Here's the full list of picks the Bills hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 9 (No. 9 overall) 

Round 2, Pick (No. 40 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 74 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 112 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 131 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 147 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 158 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 181 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 225 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 228 overall)

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message