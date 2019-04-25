The Kansas City Chiefs fell one game short of a Super Bowl berth in 2018 after falling to the eventual champion New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Less than 48 hours after the team's loss, the Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton. Kansas City gave up more yards on defense than any NFL team except the Bengals last season. The Chiefs lost both Eric Berry and Justin Houston in free agency, leaving the team with defensive needs heading into the 2019 season. Andy Reid may look to the draft to address the weakness.

In last year's draft, the Chiefs selected defensive end Breeland Speaks out of Ole Miss.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Chiefs hold in the 2018 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 29 (No. 29 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 61 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 63 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 92 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 167 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 201 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 214 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 216 overall)