The Oakland Raiders finished 4–12 in their first season under Jon Gruden. Oakland missed the postseason for the second straight season, marking the 14th time the franchise has not reached the playoffs since making Super Bowl XXXVII.

In last year's draft, the Raiders drafted offensive tackle Kolton Miller with the 15th pick of the first round.

How will they use their picks in this year's draft? We're breaking down every selection below, including grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit.

Here's the full list of picks the Raiders hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 4 (No. 4 overall)

Round 1, Pick 24 (No. 24 overall)

Round 1, Pick 27 (No. 27 overall)

Round 2, Pick 3 (No. 35 overall)

Round 4, Pick 4 (No. 106 overall)

Round 5, Pick 2 (No. 140 overall)

Round 7, Pick 4 (No. 218 overall)

Round 7, Pick 21 (No. 235 overall)

