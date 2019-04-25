The reigning Super Bowl champions will be on the clock with the final pick in the first round on Thursday. New England defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, landing the 32nd selection for the sixth time in the Brady-Belichick era.

The Patriots had two first round picks in 2018. They selected Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn with the No. 23 pick and Georgia running back Sony Michel with the No. 31 pick. Wynn missed the entire 2018 season with a torn achilles while Michel tallied 981 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns.

How will they use their picks in this year's NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Patriots hold in the 2019 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 32:

Round 2, Pick 24 (No. 56 overall):

Round 2, Pick 32 (No. 64 overall):

Round 3, Pick 9 (No. 73 overall):

Round 3 (No. 97 overall):

Round 3 (No. 101 overall):

Round 4 (No. 134 overall):