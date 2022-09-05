Joe Burrow Improving in Two Key Areas Ahead of 2022 Regular Season

CINCINNATI — It's officially game week for the Bengals. They host the Steelers on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

If Cincinnati is going to make another Super Bowl run, then Joe Burrow is going to be a big reason why.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer highlighted the star quarterback in his Monday Morning Quarterback column.

Two things stood out most from the piece, which is a must-read for Bengals fans.

Burrow's leadership continues to grow. He's louder in meetings now than he was at the end of last season or when he was a rookie. That's important, especially if he's going to be one of, if not the best quarterback in the NFL.

“His voice gets louder now in meeting rooms, whereas the installs are less Cally [Brian Callahan] and I saying, This is how we’re doing it,” Taylor told Breer. “It’s now way more, Joe, you got anything you want to add? Joe, you want to lead us off here with how you see this?'”

The second thing that stood out has always been one of Burrow's biggest strengths.

The 25-year-old sees the field as well as anyone. His ability to read opposing defenses, audible at the line of scrimmage and check to the right play is top notch.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan says Burrow has gotten even better in that area.

“His command over the last year really grew,” Callahan told Breer. “And that’s the fun part. You got all these reps invested, you know the guys you’re playing with, they know the offense, you can have a ton of fun as a quarterback. You can do all kinds of cool stuff. That’s what made Peyton [Manning] great. They could never be right. The defense could never be right, because he would see whatever was across from him, know what they were playing and know what the answer was.

“That’s the evolution you want, that Joe has the capability to be at.”

Check out the entire article here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Finalize 16-Man Practice Squad

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Add Three Players

Kendric Pryor Claimed in Last Moment

Bengals Film Room: Dax Hill Impressed This Preseason

Four Thoughts on Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Zac Taylor Offers Up BIG Praise for Cordell Volson Following Preseason Finale

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Rams

Ja'Marr Chase Praises Joe Burrow After Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Takeaways From Bengals-Rams Joint Practice

Jessie Bates Will "Absolutely" Be Ready For Season Opener Against Steelers

Joe Burrow Discusses Jessie Bates' Return to Bengals' Defense

La'el Collins Praises Rookie Cordell Volson

Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign

National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and Bengals

Joe Burrow Participates in 11-on-11s, OL Battle Continues

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Weight Loss After Appendectomy

Analyzing Jackson Carman and Cordell Volson's Performance Against Cardinals

Jessie Bates Congratulates Derwin James After Record Extension

Joe Burrow Downplays Being on Cover of Sports Illustrated

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok