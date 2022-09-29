Skip to main content

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup Against Dolphins

Cincinnati is looking for their second win of the season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is active and will start on Thursday against the Dolphins. 

Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Germaine Pratt are also active. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele will make his Bengals debut with DJ Reader on injured reserve with a knee injury. 

Drew Sample, Trayveon Williams, Jackson Carman, D'Ante Smith are inactive. 

