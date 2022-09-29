Look: Joe Burrow Wears Custom Suit Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup With Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is known for his swagger. The Bengals' quarterback had a unique look ahead of Cincinnati's Thursday night matchup against the Dolphins.
Check out his custom suit in the video below.
