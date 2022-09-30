Skip to main content

Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou

Hopefully it isn't as serious as it looked.

CINCINNATI —  Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. 

Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. 

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa at quarterback. 

Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries and won't return to the game.

