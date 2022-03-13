Bengals' Chances of Landing Ryan Jensen, Rob Gronkowski and Others Take Major Hit

CINCINNATI — Did you want the Bengals to sign Ryan Jensen in free agency? What about Rob Gronkowski, Carlton Davis or the 21 other free agents that Tampa Bay has on their roster?

The Bengals' hopes of landing Jensen, who is considered the top center in this free agent class, took a big hit on Sunday night when Tom Brady announced he would be returning to the Buccaneers in 2022.

The star quarterback made the announcement before free agency began to let his teammates and the rest of the NFL know that Tampa Bay will remain a contender next season.

Jensen has been linked to the Bengals for weeks. Gronkowski praised Bengals quarterback Burrow on multiple occasions.

Brady's return doesn't mean the Bengals won't land one or multiple Buccaneers, but it makes it that much harder for Cincinnati to steal one of their best players away in free agency.

