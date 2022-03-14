Bengals Eyeing Veteran Guard Alex Cappa?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were reportedly targeting Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen in free agency, but the veteran returned to Tampa Bay on a three-year, $39 million deal.
Could Jensen's return to Tampa open up the door for Cincinnati to land Alex Cappa in free agency?
The 27-year-old guard started all 17 games for the Bucs last season, allowing five sacks in 1,182 snaps and earning a 74.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
He fits what the Bengals are looking for from an age standpoint and he would be an instant upgrade at right guard. It doesn't sound like the Buccaneers are going to re-sign Cappa.
"I was told that with Ryan Jensen returning, it will be very difficult for the Bucs to also bring back Alex Cappa...especially with a team like the Bengals very much in need of offensive line help," ESPN's Jenna Laine tweeted on Monday morning.
The legal tampering window begins at Noon ET and the Bengals could target a young, up-and-coming lineman like Cappa. He's played in big games and appears to be ascending as a player, which is exactly the type of guy they've targeted in free agency over the past few seasons.
