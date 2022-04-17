Skip to main content

Bengals to Host Illinois Cornerback Tony Adams For Visit Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Cincinnati is expected to address their secondary in the draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a visit scheduled with Illinois cornerback Tony Adams according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network

Adams has met with the Jets and Colts. He's also receiving interest from the Browns and 49ers according to the report. 

He finished his senior season with 63 tackles (3.5 for loss), one sack, one interception and five pass breakups. 

Adams ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, posted a 10-10 in the broad jump and a 41.5-inch vertical. He's expected to be a late round draft pick.

Don't be shocked if the Bengals double dip at cornerback and use two of their eight picks on the position. 

For thoughts on the Bengals' draft plans, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

