Alabama OL Landon Dickerson Might've Just Answered Any Questions About His Injured Knee

Dickerson could be ready for the start of training camp

CINCINNATI — Landon Dickerson is one of the top offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft. His ability to play center and guard will be valuable to whatever team ends up with him.

Unfortunately, the All-American suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game. His rehab appears to be going well. Dickerson did cartwheels while quarterback Mac Jones was being interviewed during Alabama's Pro Day on Tuesday.

Dickerson might've just been messing around, but the fact that he was able to do cartwheels is a good way to show NFL teams that he could be ready for training camp.

Dickerson has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career, but he's arguably the top interior offensive lineman in this class. He's expected to be a second-round pick, but could fall due to his injury history.

If they Bengals are going to take Dickerson, it would likely be with picks 38 or 69, barring any trades.

