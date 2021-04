2021 NFL Draft Prop Bets: From Sewell to Chase, We Have You Covered

Check out prop bets for the 2021 NFL Draft!!!

CINCINNATI — The NFL Draft is three weeks away and there are plenty of questions left to be answered.

Will the 49ers really take Mac Jones with the third pick? Are the Falcons interested in a quarterback? Will the Bengals take Penei Sewell or do they have their hearts set on Ja'Marr Chase?

If you think you know the answer to any of these questions, then you can wager on it with BetOnline. Check out their wide variety of prop bets below.

First Pick of 2021 Draft

Trevor Lawrence 1/100

Zach Wilson 12/1

Justin Fields 20/1

Penei Sewell 25/1

2nd Pick Overall

Zach Wilson 1/20

Justin Fields 17/2

Trey Lance 16/1

Penei Sewell 22/1

3rd Pick Overall

Mac Jones 1/2

Justin Fields 5/1

Trey Lance 13/4

Zach Wilson 14/1

1st Defensive Player picked in the 2021 NFL Draft

Patrick Surtain II 5/6

Micah Parsons 7/4

Jaycee Horn ` 7/2

Kwity Paye 15/2

Jaelan Phillips 11/1

First OL to be picked in the 2021 Draft

Penei Sewell -900 (1/9)

Rashawn Slater +500 (5/1)

First RB to be picked in the 2021 Draft

Najee Harris 5/6

Travis Etienne 13/10

Javonte Williams 13/4

First WR to be picked in the 2021 Draft

Ja'Marr Chase 1/4

DeVonta Smith 5/1

Jaylen Waddle 11/2

Over/Under Draft Positions

Selected at What Number DeVonta Smith

Over/Under 11½

Selected at What Number Ja'Maar Chase

Over/Under 6

Selected at What Number Jaylen Waddle

Over/Under 11½

Selected at What Number Justin Fields

Over/Under 4½

Selected at What Number Kyle Pitts

Over/Under 5½

Selected at What Number Najee Harris

Over/Under 32½

Selected at What Number Penei Sewell

Over/Under 5½

Selected at What Number Rashawn Slater

Over/Under 11½

Selected at What Number Trey Lance

Over/Under 6½

1st Round Props

Total Defensive Players Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under 14½

Total Offensive Players Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under 17½

Cornerbacks Drafted in 1st Round

Over 4 CBs -180 (5/9)

Under 4 CBs +140 (7/5)

Offensive Linemen Drafted in 1st Round

Over 6½ OLs +110 (11/10)

Under 6½ OLs -150 (2/3)

Running Backs Drafted in 1st Round

Over ½ Rbs -250 (2/5)

Under ½ Rbs +170 (17/10)

Safeties Drafted in 1st Round

Over ½ Safeties -200 (1/2)

Under ½ Safeties +150 (3/2)

Wide Receivers Drafted in 1st Round

Over/Under 4½

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

-----

