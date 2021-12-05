Bengals Announce Inactives, Will be Without Key Starters Against Chargers

Cincinnati will have to overcome multiple injuries on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — If the Bengals are going to beat the Chargers and improve to 8-4, then they're going to have to overcome multiple injuries.

Starting center Trey Hopkins and starting right tackle Riley Reiff are out on Sunday. Both veterans missed practice all week with ankle injuries.

Trey Hill will get the nod at center and right tackle Isaiah Prince will start for the first time this season.

Mike Thomas, Khalid Kareem, Tyler Shelvin, Darius Phillips and Chris Evans are also inactive.

Look for Trayveon Williams and/or Pooka Williams to take Phillips' place on punt and kick returns.

The Bengals signed (Trayveon) Williams to the active roster on Saturday and elevated (Pooka) Williams from the practice squad. They also called up guard Keaton Sutherland.

