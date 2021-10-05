Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Week 5 Matchup Against Packers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed punter Drue Chrisman and safety Michael Thomas to the practice squad on Tuesday. They also released safety Sean Davis and cornerback Tony Brown.
Cincinnati signed Chrisman in May as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. He spent the entire preseason with the team, but was released from the practice squad on Sept. 7.
Thomas is an eight-year veteran out of Stanford University. He's appeared in 97 games and has 281 tackles and three interceptions over that span.
Davis signed with the Bengals last month. He appeared in two games, but was inactive last Thursday against the Jaguars. Brown didn't appear in a game this season and signed with the practice squad after he was released during final cuts.
