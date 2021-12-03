Bengals to Debut New Uniform Combo on Sunday Against Chargers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear black jerseys and white pants with white and black stripes on Sunday against the Chargers. The combination will make its' 2021 debut.
Cincinnati is hoping to win three-straight games for the first time in the Zac Taylor era.
Check out Sunday's threads below and look at all of their uniform combinations here.
