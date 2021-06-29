Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Gives Tom Brady Hilarious Madden Rating

Another example of Ocho being Ocho.

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Chad Johnson has had plenty of jobs in his post-football career. He's tried his hand at sportscasting, reality television, boxing and he has his own podcast.

His latest role involves the most famous sports video game of all-time.

Johnson is a Madden Ratings Adjuster. He got to scout a former teammate and one of the greatest players ever on Tuesday.

Ochocinco met with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The soon to be 44-year-old is still playing at a high level. He won his seventh Super Bowl in February.

Despite Brady's success on the field, Johnson gave his typical answer when asked what the star quarterbacks rating will be in Madden 2022.

"85," Johnson tweeted.

Ochocinco is referring to his old jersey and the number that he helped make famous.

Brady and Patrick Mahomes are the cover stars of Madden 22. It's the second time the two star quarterbacks have been featured on the cover.

Brady's rating will be higher than an 85, but it's good to see Ochocinco hasn't lost his sense of humor.

Johnson and Brady played together for one season (2011) in New England. The Patriots went to the Super Bowl that year, but Ochocinco struggled, finishing with just 15 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown.

