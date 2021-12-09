Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Injury Roundup: Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow, But Plenty of Questions Remain

    Cincinnati is getting healthier ahead of Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice on Thursday. He threw for the first time since suffering a dislocated right pinkie finger in Week 13 against the Chargers. 

    Burrow threw to multiple receivers that ran a variety of routes, including slants, go's and curls.

    The 24-year-old wasn't wearing a glove on his right hand and the injured pinky wasn't taped up. 

    Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins both practiced for a second-straight day. Tee Higgins (ankle) was back after being out on Wednesday. 

    Chidobe Awuzie looked spry as he went through drills on the side field. The veteran might have a chance to play against the 49ers, even though he didn't finish Sunday's game against the Chargers. He didn't practice with the team on Thursday, but moved well on the side field. 

    Veteran Trae Waynes (hamstring) could suit up on Sunday. The 29-year-old was cleared to practice this week. He's still on injured reserve, but practiced on Thursday

    Joe Mixon (illness) didn't practice for a second-straight day. He doesn't do much early in the week anyways, but it would be good to see the 25-year-old at practice on Friday. 

    Chris Evans (ankle) and Tyler Shelvin (illness) were both out. 

    Watch clips of Thursday's practice here. Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

    image003 (48)

