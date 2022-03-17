Bengals Officially Sign Ted Karras, Bring Back Two Familiar Faces
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed center Ted Karras on Thursday.
The veteran is one of multiple offensive line additions the team will make this offseason. He's spent time with both the Patriots and Dolphins and has played in 93 career games (49 starts), seeing action at both center and guard.
He's expected to be the Bengals' starting center in 2022. He signed a three-year deal with the team.
Cincinnati also officially re-signed safety Michael Thomas to a one-year contract and defensive tackle Josh Tupou to a two-year deal. Thomas' deal was reported on Wednesday and gives the Bengals another key special teamer.
Related: Film Breakdown—Here's What Ted Karras Brings to the Bengals
Tupou adds another piece to Marion Hobby's defensive line. He has 48 tackles and a forced fumble in 40 career games.
