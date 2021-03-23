Cornerback Darius Phillips Unhappy With Latest Bengals' Signing

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year deal on Tuesday. He's the fourth veteran defensive back they've signed in the past week, which includes retaining primary special teamer Tony Brown.

Trae Waynes, Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie are expected to be the Bengals' starting cornerbacks. Apple won't start, but he could end up being Cincinnati's fourth corner.

Darius Phillips wasn't happy about the signing. First, he tweeted a GIF of LeBron James getting up and leaving a news conference. Then, he sent an 11-word message.

"You gotta live everyday like it’s yo last. Why waste opportunities?," he tweeted.

The Apple signing could be a blessing in disguise. He'll give the Bengals another option in the secondary, which should allow Phillips to show off his return skills on special teams. He's an electric punt returner. Alex Erickson signed with Houston, which means Phillips could end up being the Bengals' fourth corner and starting punt returner.

He's entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Bengals selected him in the fifth-round (170th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Phillips has flashed potential, but injuries have kept him out of 12 games over the past two seasons.

